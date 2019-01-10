Home States Tamil Nadu

UGC committee to review MPhil, PhD regulations

Published: 10th January 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has constituted a high level committee headed by Indian Institute of Science’s (Bengaluru) former director P Balram to review the MPhil and PhD regulations. The committee will also review the UGC’s quality mandate relating to promotion of research in higher education institutions, Minister of State (Human Resource Development) Satya Pal Singh said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

It was in 2016 that the UGC introduced a new regulation called Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil and PhD Degrees, which superseded the 2009 regulation.  The 2016 regulation prescribed 55 percentage marks in masters degree for MPhil admission and 55 percentage mark in MPhil for PhD admission. It gave a relaxation of five percentage marks for SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates and for people with disabilities (PwD). While the minimum duration for MPhil is one years, for PhD it is three years. Similarly, the maximum duration for MPhil is two years and for PhD, six years. Any full time regular professor with at least five research publications in referred journal and any full time regular associate or assistant professor with PhD and at least two research publications in referred journal can be recognised as research supervisor (MPhil or PhD guide).

A professor can guide three MPhil and eight PhD scholars at any given point of time. Similarly, an associate professor can guide two MPhil and six PhD, while an assistant professor can guide one MPhil and four PhD scholar at a time. The regulation barred higher education institutions from offering both MPhil and PhD programmes under the distance education mode.

Commenting on the formation of committee to review MPhil and PhD regulation, Association of University Teachers (AUT) former general secretary C Pichandy claimed that this would lead to more confusion. Given that the regulation was introduced only in 2016, only now have many universities adopted the norms and standardised the programmes. There were a few more universities who were yet to adopt the regulation. A review now would only cause confusion, he said. It remains to be seen if this was being done in alignment with UGC’s plan to make PhD as entry qualification for teaching positions in colleges and universities from 2021, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Ajith in Viswasam. (Photo | File)
Viswasam Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Ajith's Pongal release
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp