Biker hit by car near Chennai flung into lorry, body found 400 km away in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bizarre accident, the body of a biker hit by a speeding car near Pandur on the Chennai-Tirupati Highway was flung into a lorry coming from the opposite direction, which the lorry driver realised only after reaching Kurnool — 400 km away!

The deceased has been identified as Sudhakar, a resident of Pandur working in a firm at Kakkalur SIPCOT. On Wednesday night, he left office by 11 pm and was nearing home when a speeding car which ran amok rammed him. In the impact, Sudhakar was thrown off and his body fell in the empty truck going to Andhra Pradesh. However, Sudhakar’s right leg was found near the accident spot, a police officer said. On Thursday morning, locals at Pandur noticed the leg and informed Tiruvallur police who recovered it and found a motorbike nearby, the officer said.

With the registration number, the victim was identified. Family members staged a protest demanding that the police trace the body and nab the car driver, who abandoned the vehicle and escaped. He was later detained for inquiry, police said.

The truck driver reached a godown at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh and was shocked to see the body. He informed police who alerted their counterparts in Tamil Nadu and sent photos of the deceased. Tiruvallur police informed Sudhakar’s family members.