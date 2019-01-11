Dad set ablaze for refusing money for Ajith-starrer Viswasam in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Going beyond every scary bit of mania and frenzy associated with a release of a big-star movie, a 20-year-old man allegedly poured kerosene over his 45-year-old father and set him ablaze as the latter refused to give him money to watch Viswasam movie, near Kalinjur in Vellore in the wee hours of Thursday.

K Pandian, a beedi rolling worker, sustained 45 per cent burn injuries and was admitted to Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital at Adukkamabarai.

On Wednesday night, Ajithkumar had asked Pandian some money to watch the film, to which the father said a definite no, police sources said.

While everyone was asleep later in the night, Ajith allegedly set his father ablaze. On hearing the victim’s screams, other family members and neighbours rescued and admitted him to the hospital. Viruthampet police have registered a case and detained Ajith.