Hill stations feel winter chill; Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board issues warning  

CHENNAI: Hill station Valparai is close to freezing point with the minimum temperature dropping to a record 2 degree Celsius on Thursday, which is the season’s lowest for Tamil Nadu.

The entire State is feeling the chill effect due to absence of moisture, humidity and cloud cover. S Balachandran, deputy director general of Meterology, said the cold conditions would continue for another five days with no significant changes in climatic changes foreseen. Ooty recorded 6.1 degrees and Coonoor registered 8.9 degrees.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has appealed to Chennaites against having bonfires during the forthcoming Bhogi festival. “Bonfires lit by residents in the presence of high humidity and low temperature, may cause smog which disrupts visibility and put motorists in great hardship. Flight operations may also be disrupted because of smog,” a release said.

In 2018, due to high humidity, low temperature and low wind speed, there was no dispersal and dilution of pollutants, which resulted in higher value of particular matter observed in the 13 corporation zonal wards in the range of 135 to 386 against the prescribed limits of 100 micrograms per meter cube for PM10.