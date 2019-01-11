Madras High Court permits distribution of Pongal cash prize to ‘sugar card’ holders also

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Friday permitted distribution of Pongal cash prize to ‘sugar card’ holders also.

The Madras High Court on Monday had directed the State government to stop distributing Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift for the ration card holders, except those below the poverty line. Hearing public interest litigation, the court issued the interim order and observed that “this is nothing but a waste of public money for non-productive purpose”.

On Friday, the Madras High Court modified its order and permitted the state to extend the gift to ‘sugar card’ holders also.

There three kinds of ration cards: