Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court permits distribution of Pongal cash prize to ‘sugar card’ holders also

The Madras High Court on Monday had directed the State government to stop distributing Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift for the ration card holders, except those below the poverty line.

Published: 11th January 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

Image of used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Friday permitted distribution of Pongal cash prize to ‘sugar card’ holders also.

The Madras High Court on Monday had directed the State government to stop distributing Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift for the ration card holders, except those below the poverty line. Hearing public interest litigation, the court issued the interim order and observed that “this is nothing but a waste of public money for non-productive purpose”.

On Friday, the Madras High Court modified its order and permitted the state to extend the gift to ‘sugar card’ holders also.

There three kinds of ration cards: 

  1. All Commodity cards (Green colour) - Issued to those cardholders opting for rice as well as all other essential commodities.

  2. Sugar cards ( White) - Issued to cardholders opting for sugar instead of rice. Cardholders can buy all other essential commodities, except rice. Sugar card holders are eligible to get an additional 3 kg. of sugar in lieu of rice.

  3. No commodity cards (White) - Issued to cardholders who do not want any commodity under Public Distribution System.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Pongal gift Pongal cash prize ration card

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp