Madras High Court permits distribution of Pongal cash prize to ‘sugar card’ holders also
Published: 11th January 2019 04:03 PM | Last Updated: 11th January 2019 04:04 PM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Friday permitted distribution of Pongal cash prize to ‘sugar card’ holders also.
The Madras High Court on Monday had directed the State government to stop distributing Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift for the ration card holders, except those below the poverty line. Hearing public interest litigation, the court issued the interim order and observed that “this is nothing but a waste of public money for non-productive purpose”.
On Friday, the Madras High Court modified its order and permitted the state to extend the gift to ‘sugar card’ holders also.
There three kinds of ration cards:
-
All Commodity cards (Green colour) - Issued to those cardholders opting for rice as well as all other essential commodities.
-
Sugar cards ( White) - Issued to cardholders opting for sugar instead of rice. Cardholders can buy all other essential commodities, except rice. Sugar card holders are eligible to get an additional 3 kg. of sugar in lieu of rice.
-
No commodity cards (White) - Issued to cardholders who do not want any commodity under Public Distribution System.