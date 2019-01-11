Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 50 crore allocated to distribute country chicken to women poultry farmers

Procurement of feed and medicines will be easier when a collective of poultry farmers order it in mass and internally distribute it, the release said.

Published: 11th January 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has allocated `50 crore to the Animal Husbandry Department to distribute chicks of country chicken to 77,000 women farmers across the State, in Chennai on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday allocated Rs 50 crore to the Animal Husbandry Department to distribute chicks of country chicken to 77,000 women farmers across the State, an official release said.

The State has chosen a highly-productive variant of Aseel Country chicken, so that women poultry farmers could have financial independence by selling their eggs and meat. Each farmer would be given 50 chicks, the release said. 

Each beneficiary will be given 50 Aseel chicks, including roosters and hens, and they can earn a profit by selling 20 rooster chicks in 16 weeks and earn further by maintaining and selling the eggs and chicks produced by the remaining 25 hens and 5 roosters, the official release said. 

The government has also encouraged farmers from a handful of villages in the State to form cooperative societies to ensure sustainable breeding practices and facilitate marketing of the eggs and meat. 
Urban admin building opened at MRC Nagar
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday inaugurated the new urban administration office, that will include the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration and Directorate of Town Panchayats, at MRC Nagar on Santhome High Road.  The Commissionerate of Municipal Administration had been functioning with 200 staff in a 1640 square-metre space at Ezhilagam. The Directorate of Town Panchayat at Kuralagam had been functioning with 120 staff in a 1100 square-metre space, an official release said.  However, now, the staff will have adequate space to function in the 11,000 square metre building, the release said. The fully air conditioned building has 11 floors.  On Thursday, 194 family members of deceased Metrowater employees also received work orders on compassionate grounds

