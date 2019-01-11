Home States Tamil Nadu

Sterlite seeks fresh permission; victims seethe

Family members of six out of the 13 people gunned down by the police during the Thoothukudi protest spoke out for the first time and held Sterlite directly accountable for the killings.

Published: 11th January 2019 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Energised by legal victories, Vedanta Ltd’s Sterlite Copper applied afresh for renewal of Consent to Operate, on Thursday. CEO of the company P Ramnath confirmed to Express that a letter had been submitted to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board seeking early renewal of permission. However, State pollution control board chairman Shambhu Kallolikar opined that the Supreme Court hadn’t “forced” the NGT order upon the State government.

Family members of six out of the 13 people gunned down by the police during the Thoothukudi protest spoke out for the first time and held Sterlite directly accountable for the killings. Addressing a press meet in Chennai, they alleged that police had restricted their movement and did not allow them to speak freely. They wanted the factory to be shut down permanently.   

“We are holding this press conference in Chennai before there are unofficial prohibitory orders clamped in Thoothukudi,” said Stephen, whose 40-year-old brother K Glaston was shot in the chest during the protest on May 22. Autopsy report says Glaston was shot from a close range. “Glaston was innocent...just an onlooker,” claims Stephen.

State pollution control board chairman Shambhu Kallolikar opined that the Supreme Court hadn’t “forced” the NGT order upon State government. “TNPCB reserves the right to accept or reject Sterlite’s application, which will be based on merits. The NGT committee itself had admitted that Sterlite has committed 25 violations and its order has a long list of compliance norms to be fulfilled by the company. We will ask them to comply with all these norms before processing their permission,” he said.  

Families seethe 

State government provided `20 lakh compensation to families of all deceased. Parents of Shanmugam — who lose their 25-year-old only son — refused the compensation amount. A member in each of the 10 families were also given employment. Children of deceased Glaston and Antony Selvaraj are minors and will have to wait till they turn 18 to avail the job. 

“My daughter was ambitious,” recalls mother of 17-year-old Snowlin. “She wanted to become a lawyer. We are yet to come to terms with her death.” Snowlin was the youngest among the victims. She was shot at the back of her head, according to the autopsy report. The bullet exited through her mouth. 

S Maniraj had been married for just two months before his life was cut short. His wife was carrying their child when he died. “We want the killers (police) to be punished,” says his mother. Some families are not happy with the kind of employment being offered on compassionate grounds. 

Kalliappan’s mother Maheshwari told Express that she was given work at a noon meal centre in Perur near Tirunelveli for a meagre salary of `4,000. Families of budding boxer B Ranjith Kumar, college student Karthik and 62-year-old Jayaraman were also present. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sterlite Copper Thoothukudi protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp