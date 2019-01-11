Tamil Nadu nods to 'Eruthu vidum vizha' at 32 places in Vellore district

Home States Tamil Nadu

District Collector SA Raman has directed the organisers of the bull race to strictly follow the guidelines set by the Tamil Nadu government.

Published: 11th January 2019

By R Shivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Tamil Nadu government has given consent to hold the traditional bull race-eruthu vidum vizha- at 32 places in the district. A government order was issued on Thursday granting permission for holding the event from January 16 to January 30.

As many as 51 applications were received from the organizers of the bull race. They were forwarded to the Animal Husbandry Department which perused them before giving nod for holding the event at 32 places.

Eruthu vidum vizha will be held in Kutlavaripalli, Sivanathapuram and Panamadangi on Jan.16 while Munjurpattu, Pulimedu, Kilmuttukur, Kumaramangalam, Kothakottai Periya Kudumbather, Thokkiam and Kasinaickenpatti can conduct the bull race on Jan.17, according to official sources.

Pakkampalayam, Kalnarsampatti, Vellakuttai, Govindareddiplayam-Jan. 18, Mookanur, Usoor, Nimmiyampattu, Kothur, Kothakottai and Thasiriappanur- Jan. 19, Veerankuppam-Jan. 23, Kammavanpet- Jan.24, Janglapuram, Karasamangalam, Alankuppam and Reddivalasai-Jan. 25, Ariyur, Kilvallam- Jan.26, Athikuppam-Jan.29, Koothandakuppam, Narayanapuram-Jan.30.

District Collector SA Raman has directed the organisers of the bull race to strictly follow the guidelines set by the Tamil Nadu government. All the safety measures prescribed in the guidelines should be carried out for the safe handling of the bulls and the onlookers.

An official informed that the arrangements will be assessed by top officials including Sub-Collectors, Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Tahsildars in the district to check compliance of the guidelines.

