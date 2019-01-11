Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has exploitable credit of Rs 2.26 lakh crore: NABARD

Addressing the State-Level Credit Seminar 2019-2020 here on Thursday, Padma Raghunathan, the bank’s Chief General Manager.

Indian Bank executive director M K Bhattacharya and GM (RBD/FID) D Devaraj receive Best Performance- Financial Literacy Award from CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Pannerselvam in Chennai | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has an exploitable credit of Rs 2.26 lakh crore in 2019-2020, an increase of 9.8 per cent over the projections made for 2018-19, which was 2.06 lakh crore, according to National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Addressing the State-Level Credit Seminar 2019-2020 here on Thursday, Padma Raghunathan, the bank’s Chief General Manager, Tamil Nadu, while giving a break-up said credit to agriculture sector is estimated at Rs 1,46,516 crore (64.57%), followed by MSME (Rs 43,036 crore) and other sectors (export, education, housing, renewable energy, micro credit) at Rs 37,353 crore.

Apart from the quantification of potentials, both physical and financial, the State Focus Paper, which is prepared based on potential Linked Credit Plans (PLPs) for all the 32 districts for  2019-20, also highlights policy interventions and programmes initiated by the State and Central governments.

She also said NABARD had sanctioned projects worth Rs 1950 crore for drinking water to Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, Rs 450 crore to Town Panchayats for roads and Rs 800 crore to Rural Development Department for roads and bridges. 

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister SP Velumani and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar were among those present on the occasion.

