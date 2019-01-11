Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore gearing up for traditional brave bull sport 'eruthu vidum vizha'

The traditional sport of bull race is a predominant part of the Pongal festivities when the dairy farmers let loose their bulls for fetching them laurels with prize money.

Published: 11th January 2019 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

Pongal bull sport

A bull being trained for it to participated in Manju Verattu during the pongal Festival in Vellore. (Photo | S Dinesh/EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE:  As the major festival of Tamils, Pongal, is fast approaching, Vellore is gearing up for holding the brave sport for testing the strength of bulls-eruthu vidum vizha-at several places in the district.

The traditional sport of bull race is a predominant part of the Pongal festivities when the dairy farmers let loose their bulls for fetching them laurels with prize money.

Vellore suburbs, Katpadi, Anaicut, KV Kuppam, Gudiyattam, Vaniyambadi, Jolarpet, Natrampalli, Pennathur and Kaniyambadi are some of the places where the annual bull race is held with gaiety and excitement.

Well ahead of the event, the farmers have begun to give special care to the animals to enhance their physical strength to put up a better performance.

“I have been rearing five bulls including one Kangeyam breed. I am going to set three of them off in the eruthu vidum vizha in our village. Another two will be taken to the neighbouring village for the race,” G Jayaprakash, a farmer in Cholavaran near here, told Express. He has been raising the brave domesticated animals for more than fifteen years to run them in the race.

In his village, about 30 bulls are expected to run in the race to be held on Kanumpongal day. The top running bull will be honoured with cash award ranging from Rs.25,000 to Rs.1.50 lakh, besides other prizes including two wheelers and valuables.

Last year, the bull race was held in 134 places but this year only 51 applications were received as on 31 December.

“We have received 51 applications seeking permission for holding bull race for the Pongal season. All the applications were forwarded to the government for consideration,” a senior Revenue department official told Express.

The Animal Husbandry Department will scrutinise the applications and give its nod for the race. The district administration has stressed stringent adherence to the guidelines evolved by the government, non-compliance will lead to denial of permission at any point of time before conducting the event.

Village level monitoring committees are going to be constituted for inspecting the venue , the arrangements and safety measures.

District Collector SA Raman said, “The government has directed us to form village level committees wherever the eruthu vidum vizha is going to be held. The committees will comprise of a farmers' leader, a retired government employee, a veterinarian, a representative of NGOs and prominent figures of the concerned village.”

The committees will have to submit reports after examining all the aspects as per the guidelines.
The Collector chaired a meeting of the stakeholders on Tuesday to enlighten them on the guidelines and safety measures.

The Sub-collectors, RDOs and Tahsildar will inspect the venues thoroughly before granting nod.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bull port eruthu vidum vizha Pongal festivities Vellore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp