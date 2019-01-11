You want me to be SHG min, not Chief Minister, quips MK Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: “While others want me to become the Chief Minister, the women of Navalurkuttapattu village want me to only become a minister,” DMK president MK Stalin quipped, during a Grama Sabha meeting at the village near Tiruchy on Thursday.

One of the women at the meeting had described problems faced by women’s self-help groups (SHG) and said that DMK, when in power, had always given SHGs a lot of importance. “But now, SHGs are not properly supported. If the DMK returns to power, you should oversee the affairs of women SHGs,” the woman told him.

Women SHGs come under the department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. Stalin was minister for the department in the 2006-11 DMK regime.

Stalin responded, joking, “The women of Navalurkuttappattu want me to only become a minister so that SHGs will be revived... But others want me to become the Chief Minister.” He quickly added that if he became CM, he would keep the portfolio related to SHGs with him. Stalin reached Navalurkuttappatu, after attending a similar grama sabha at Seegampatti near Manapparai, also in Tiruchy.

As people raised issues regarding lack of basic amenities at the village, Stalin told them that all the problems were due to the absence of local body representatives. “If you all voted the DMK to power, we would immediately hold the elections to local bodies,” he said.

‘Workers in RK Nagar

faked list’

Later, Stalin visited the home of the village’s DMK chief and interacted with the party’s booth committee members.

“In a polling booth at RK Nagar, only 11 votes were polled for our party despite having 25 booth committee members there. How did that happen? Because the party functionaries at that booth faked the committee member list. This should not happen hereafter. That is why, we are now conducting meetings with booth-level members,” he told them.