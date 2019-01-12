Apollo doctors remove ball-sized tumour from Bangla youth’s ankle

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Apollo Hospitals here successfully removed a cricket ball-sized rare tumour from the ankle of a 19-year-old boy from Bangladesh.

According to a release, Rifat Iqbal from Bangladesh was brought to Apollo Hospitals with an unbearable swelling in his left leg, making him immobile. He was diagnosed with desmoplastic fibroma, a rare well-differentiated fibrous benign bone tumour which is locally aggressive but has potential for growth.

He had earlier visited various specialized centres across the country. All hospitals suggested to amputate the limb since the tumour was complex in size. The patient approached the hospital in 2017. A team of doctors including Dr Kosygan, senior consultant orthopaedics surgeon, performed the surgery and removed the tumour and saved the limb.

“Desmoplastic fibroma is a very rare benign locally aggressive tumour with an incidence of 0.06 per cent of all primary bone tumour,” the release added.

The jawbone and the ankle are the most frequent site of this tumour’s occurrence. It causes bone destruction with a tendency to invade the soft-tissue, if left untreated. It has a high tendency for local recurrence, if treated inadequately, the release added.

Post-surgery the patient was put on a hormone injection and bone regenerating drugs were infused to help the ankle bone regrow, The patient is stable now and able to stand and walk with help, the release said.