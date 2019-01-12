Home States Tamil Nadu

Jayalalitha death: DMK demands explanation from Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami, presses for CBI enquiry

Jayalalithaa was taken to Chennai's Apollo hospital on September 22, 2016, and was treated in the hospital for 75 days before she breathed her last on December 5.

Published: 12th January 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Jayalalitha death controversy and urged the Centre for a CBI inquiry.

"There are lots of questions and the Chief Minister has to give an explanation immediately. I urge the centre to conduct CBI inquiry. Governor should initiate inquiry or DMK will initiate legal proceedings. Sasikala and EPS are threatening each other and that is why they are silent. There are so many mysteries now. I called them a criminal cabinet earlier due to the allegation of corruption. Now allegations in media are coming out of murder and robbery. EPS should step down immediately. All the perpetrators should be punished by the law," read a statement issued by DMK.

DMK also cast doubts over the death of security personnel Om Bahadur and Jayalalithaa's former driver C. Kanagaraj among others and cited Sayan's reported interview about Kodanand estate robbery case.

ALSO READ: DMK vows action on Jayalalithaa's 'mysterious' death if voted to power

Meanwhile, Senior AIADMK minister D. Jayakumar said that the inquiry of the commission is going in the right direction and action will be taken against those spreading misinformation.

Jayakumar said, "Aarumugasami Commission is going on in right way. We will take action against those who are spreading misinformation against the government. It is an attempt to defame the popular government. The investigation is going on in the right way in regard to robbery case in Kodanad estate."

In September last year, Justice Arumughaswamy was appointed to head the probe into the death of Jayalalithaa.

Popularly known as 'Amma', Jayalalithaa was taken to Chennai's Apollo hospital on September 22, 2016, and was treated in the hospital for 75 days before she breathed her last on December 5.

Following her death, allegations of foul play began to do the rounds and state Forest Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan even claimed that all cabinet ministers had misled the people about hospitalisation and death of the AIADMK supremo.

