Saradha Chit Fund scam: Nalini Chidambaram gets interim anticipatory bail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nalini Chidambaram, the wife of former union minister P Chidambaram, was on Saturday granted four weeks of interim anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court.



She had approached the High Court to seek relief from the CBI charge sheet against her in connection with the Saradha Chit Fund scam. The probe agency had filed the charge sheet in a special court in Kolkata.



After hearing the arguments, the court granted Nalini the interim anticipatory bail but directed the petitioner appear before the chief judicial magistrate, Egmore, and offer sureties before approaching the concerned jurisdictional court to apply for regular anticipatory bail.