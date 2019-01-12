Home States Tamil Nadu

Nature-laid white carpet too good to resist in The Nilgiris

The Nilgiris is presently wearing the typical winter countenance but with an unusually prolonged and dense frost spread.

Published: 12th January 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 05:14 AM

With mercury’s slump continuing in the Queen of Hills, those on a constitutional get a white carpet of frost to tread on at Thalaikundha near Ooty | A raja chidambaram

By P S Sundar
Express News Service

COONOOR: The Nilgiris is presently wearing the typical winter countenance but with an unusually prolonged and dense frost spread. “This is the first occasion in my lifetime I am seeing so dense frost and that too, almost every early morning since the New Year began,” nature photographer Vishnu Muralidharan, a native of The Nilgiris told Express on Friday.

“Although I had photographed frost in previous years, this is the best capture I have ever had,” he said sharing his photos taken at the Golf course in Wellington near Coonoor and Thalai Kundah on the outskirts of Ooty.

“Everything is white – as snow – with the frost covering the entire grass meadows and any vegetation in the area, especially the low-lying valleys.  I captured the scene from 5.30 am,” Vishnu said.

That’s what makes ‘Frost Tourism’ relevant now. “It is bliss to watch the dense spread of frost early morning.  

When the sun rays pierce the frost by 10 am, the frost and the dews evaporate and the grass meadows, plants and herbs gain their original colour.  

This magic of nature can be experienced only now.  So, we have been urging tourists to stay overnight and visit the frost-spread valleys early morning to take photos which would be unique and memorable lifelong,” N Chandra Shekar, Secretary, Nilgiri Hotel and Restaurant Association, said.

