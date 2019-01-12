Plea against thermal power plant dismissed

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the construction of a thermal power plant at Udangudi at Tiruchendur in the Thoothukudi district.

The litigant, B Ramkumar Adityan, an advocate from Thoothukudi, submitted in his litigation that the hazardous fly ash that would be released from the power plant if it is constructed may affect the water resources and palm jaggery production in Udangudi and the nearby areas.

Ramkumar Adityan also stated that the establishment of the plant would also affect the options of constructing a rocket launching centre at Kulasekarapattinam, another taluk in the district.

A such, he prayed the Court to direct authorities to abandon the project and restore waterbodies in the area.

However, a bench, comprising justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu, refused to entertain the plea and dismissed it.

The litigant had earlier approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT). However, the petition was rejected as it was not filed within six months of the date on which the dispute first arose.