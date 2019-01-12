M K Stalin shuts BJP door, Edappadi K Palaniswami keeps it open

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP’s doors were always open for alliance partners, both Dravidian parties responded with caution on Friday. While Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami made a cryptic remark that AIADMK would support only those who do good to the people of Tamil Nadu, DMK president MK Stalin denied the possibility of allying with the BJP.

“We will not accept those who betray Tamil Nadu. We will continue to march on the path shown by late leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa,” said the Chief Minister at an event to induct about 1,400 cadre from other various other parties, including AMMK, into the AIADMK fold.

“The DMK will never align with BJP... Prime Minister Modi is not Vajpayee. An alliance under him is not a healthy alliance. It is an irony that Modi compares himself with Vajpayee,” the DMK president said reacting to Modi’s comments on alliances.