Stay on nurses’ transfer counselling

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench ordered a stay on the State-wide transfer counselling proposed to be conducted by the Department of Medical and Rural Health Services for the post of nurses (regular time scale).

The counselling, which was scheduled to be held at the Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai on Friday was stayed following a petition filed by R Karthick, Secretary of Tamil Nadu Health Employees Welfare Association, challenging the notification issued by the department for the counselling.

The petitioner submitted that as per the notification, the candidates should have at least one year experience and produce a service certificate in order to attend the counselling. However, the impugned notification was published without giving sufficient time to the candidates to get such a certificate. Justice R Subramanian, ordered a stay on the counselling until further orders.