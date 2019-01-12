Sterlite’s Rs 100 crore projects

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Sterlite Copper has rolled out six major development projects for the people of Thoothukudi under the planned investment of Rs 100 crore, here on Friday.

The announcement has come after the Supreme Court refused to stay an order of the National Green Tribunal order that allowed Sterlite to reopen its plant. The announcement was made under a scheme ‘Green Thoothukudi’.

Sterlite Vice-President D Dhanavel, in a release, said that the projects include an innovative smart school, hospital, water supply for nearby villages, youth skill development programme focused on employment, sports and entrepreneurship, and a women development resource centre.