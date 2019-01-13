Centre refutes TN charges, says DPR nod for Mekedatu dam conditional

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union government on Saturday refuted Tamil Nadu government’s charges on Mekedatu dam and said the clearance given to Karnataka to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) was conditional and any further approval would be subject to Karnataka resolving inter-state matters amicably with co-Basin States of Cauvery basin.

Filing an affidavit before the SC, under secretary to Ministry of Water Resources Ananda Chandra said conditional clearance was only for preparation of DPR and in no way does it convey the Central government or Central Water Commission (CWC) clearance for construction.

Administrative Secretary in-charge of Water Resource Department of all co-basin states including TN was a member of Cauvery Water Management Authority. The DPR after its preparation will come before CWMA and only after acceptance of DPR by CWMA, it will be brought before the Advisory Committee of the ministry. The official said technical parameters are not finalised and fixed at this stage.

“The DPR will be examined in specialised directorates of CWC including Inter-State Matters Directorate, if found acceptable will be submitted to Advisory Committee of Irrigation and Multipurpose Projects of Ministry of Water Resources for acceptance.”

ON the basis of the note prepared by CWC and deliberations during the meeting of Advisory Committee, decision on acceptance of the projects will be taken. “As far as Mekedatu project was concerned, the conditional clearance for preparation of DPR was subject to project authority (Karnataka) resolving inter-state matters amicably by due consultation with co-Basin States of Cauvery basin,” Ananda Chandra said and added that TN’s grounds in the miscellaneous application before the Supreme Court were misleading and filed upon the basis of deliberately false and distorted averments and requested the court to dismiss it with exemplary cost.