Madras High Court appoints officials to inspect fares at theatres in Madurai and Usilampatti

The petitioner had also stated that the theatre owners had levied exorbitant charges on tickets for the recently released Tamil movies Petta and Viswasam. 

Published: 13th January 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following a plea to monitor and verify the sale of tickets in all theatres in the district for the recently released movies - Petta and Viswasam, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Friday, appointed 23 advocate commissioners to carry out inspection at cinema theatres in the city and Usilampatti. 

The issue was raised while hearing a contempt petition filed by one Mahendra Pandi, an Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) functionary, over delay in taking action against theatre owners who collected exorbitant fees for the screening of the movie Sarkar.

