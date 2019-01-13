Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK chief MK Stalin demands high court-supervised probe into Kodanad murders

MK Stalin said that the DMK would take the issue to the courts if a proper team was not constituted to investigate the allegations.

CHENNAI: As the stir over the documentary on the Kodanad deaths continues, opposition leader and DMK president MK Stalin, on Sunday, demanded a high court-supervised special investigation into the case and said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami must resign.

Stalin, speaking to members of the media, said the DMK had sought an appointment with the Tamil Nadu Governor and with the President to apprise them of the issue. 

"The CM has not properly responded to the allegations made by journalist Mathew Samuel. Instead, he has filed cases against the journalist, demanding his arrest," Stalin said.  

He added that the DMK would take the issue to the courts if a proper team was not constituted to investigate the allegations. 

Meanwhile, Law Minister, C Ve Shanmugam, in Villupuram, said the investigation into the murders that occurred two years ago was underway. 

He alleged that the entire documentary had been fabricated and the allegations made were all baseless. 

"We do not fear such allegations, if there is proof why should the journalist wait two years? He should have presented the evidence in the court where the case is underway," he said. 

"Let us carry out a CBI inquiry into the murders of Anna Nagar Ramesh and Sathique Badshah and ask if the opposition leader is ready to face a probe," he asserted.

