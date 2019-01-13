Engg student dies after falling from fourth floor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : An 18-year-old boy fell from the fourth floor of an apartment near Poonamallee and died in the hospital on Friday. The deceased, Vamsi Krishna Joshuva, was a first-year engineering student, said the police. The incident occurred on Friday evening at Kattupakkam, when he had gone to the terrace to take the dried clothes.

“While he slanted at the iron railing, it came off, resulting in his fall from a height of about 50 feet. He was rushed to a private hospital in Porur where he died without responding to treatment on Saturday,” said a police officer.

Poonamallee police have registered a case and further investigation is on. The body was taken to the SRMC hospital for postmortem. Vamsi Krishna is survived by his father Ramanathan, a private firm employee, mother Anuradha and younger brother Karthik, the police added.

history-sheeter found murdered

Chennai: A 35-year-old history-sheeter was murdered at Vyasarpadi on Saturday. According to police sources, Dinesh of Otteri was walking on Stephens Road when the incident occurred. “Around 8.15pm on Saturday, a gang of men stabbed Dinesh several times with knife. Dinesh died on the spot and the gang escaped. Passersby alerted police,” said a police officer. Otteri police sent the body to Stanley Government hospital for post mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on. Dinesh was allegedly associated with many cases of murder and attempt to murder. The police suspect the murder to be an act of revenge.