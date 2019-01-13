Financial woes suspected behind death of three members of family

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Three members of a family were found dead in Kolathur on Friday. The police suspect that they might have killed themselves due to poor financial condition.Police said, Shameel Ahmed (40) from Thirumal Nagar of Kolathur, owned a mobile shop. He was living with his wife Tabu (36) and six-year-old daughter.

“He was staying in a rented house in Kolathur. On Saturday morning, since nobody from the family came out of the house, neighbours checked and found the three members of the family hanging from the ceiling,” said a police officer.

The information was passed on to the Kolathur police who took the bodies to the Stanley Government Hospital. Preliminary investigations revealed that Shameel was suffering from financial pressure for the past few months. The police suspect it could be because of financial instability that the family killed themselves.