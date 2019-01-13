Home States Tamil Nadu

Financial woes suspected behind death of three members of family

 Three members of a family were found dead in Kolathur on Friday.

Published: 13th January 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Three members of a family were found dead in Kolathur on Friday. The police suspect that they might have killed themselves due to poor financial condition.Police said, Shameel Ahmed (40) from Thirumal Nagar of Kolathur, owned a mobile shop. He was living with his wife Tabu (36) and six-year-old daughter. 

“He was staying in a rented house in Kolathur. On Saturday morning, since nobody from the family came out of the house, neighbours checked and found the three members of the family hanging from the ceiling,” said a police officer.

The information was passed on to the Kolathur police who took the bodies to the Stanley Government Hospital. Preliminary investigations revealed that Shameel was suffering from financial pressure for the past few months. The police suspect it could be because of financial instability that the family killed themselves. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp