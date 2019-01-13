Four mobile phone snatchers arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Four men have been arrested for snatching a mobile phone from a woman at Kilpauk here on Wednesday.Police said A Mahalakshmi (24), of Medavakkam at Kilpauk, was walking near her residence when four men in an autorickshaw snatched her mobile phone and sped away.

“Based on her complaint we scanned CCTV footage,” said a police officer. Secretariat Colony police registered a case and arrested four men, N Amul Raj, S Sathish Kumar and B Rajesh, all aged 20 and from Vyasarpadi and S Ashok (21) from Pulianthope on Saturday. Police recovered the gadget and seized the autorickshaw. The four were remanded to judicial custody.