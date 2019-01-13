Inspector foils murder attempt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : An alleged murder attempt by two persons was foiled after a police inspector chased and nabbed them at Sembium on Friday night.Police said Inspector Jeganathan of Sembium station was on night patrol when two men with knives, started running after seeing police.

“The inspector chased the duo and nabbed them a few metres away. The men were identified as Sudhakar and Sarath from Vyasarpadi. A few days ago, Sarath who is working at a fast food shop, picked an argument with one Sasi at Otteri. Sasi works as a tea master in a tea shop,” said the officer.

The officer said that to take revenge the duo was on their way to Otteri when they were caught. A case was registered and the duo arrested. Two knives were seized. The two were remanded to judicial custody.