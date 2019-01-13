Home States Tamil Nadu

Kodanadu Estate case: EPS says all allegations baseless

Denying the allegations made by an editor of a Delhi-based news agency, the TN CM said those behind this move will be brought to light soon.

Published: 13th January 2019 01:30 AM

Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Stoutly denying as baseless the allegations made by an editor of a Delhi-based news agency, regarding Kodanadu Estate robbery attempt in April, 2017, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said “Those who have no guts to face us politically alone have resorted to such shortcuts.  I lodged a complaint with State police on Friday night itself.  Those who are behind this move will be brought to light soon.”

Answering queries of reporters, he said “There is not an even an iota of truth in the allegations made against me.”

“Ten persons were arrested in the robbery attempt at Kodanadu Estate and the trial is on in the court.  The accused have appeared before the court 22 times in the past a year and a half. They did not make such allegations before the court, but now they are levelling some allegations with a view to diverting the case.  

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for February 22,” the Chief Minister said and pointed out that many cases have already been filed against these accused on charges under POCSO Act, impersonation, cheating, theft and acting as mercenaries.

“Whether there is an effort to dilute the case against the accused or some persons who have political animosity against the AIADMK government tried to malign its image, will be found out,” he said. Meanwhile, AIADMK IT wing secretary Raj Satyan filed a complaint with Chennai Cyber Crime Cell against the allegations by the editor.

Cybercrime division of Chennai police has booked the editor of a Delhi-based news agency and five more people for releasing the documentary on a series of deaths in Kodanad Estate after the demise of former CM J Jayalalithaa. 

