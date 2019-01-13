Home States Tamil Nadu

Man kills wife after tiff over sharing Pongal gift

 A man was arrested for murdering his wife, allegedly, following a dispute over sharing Pongal cash gift here on Saturday.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A man was arrested for murdering his wife, allegedly, following a dispute over sharing Pongal cash gift here on Saturday.Sources said that the accused, identified as M Ramar (79), an alcoholic, used to borrow money from others often. Owing to this, the man and his wife R Rajamal (65) of Elumalai used to quarrel frequently. When Rajamal received Pongal cash gift of `1,000 Ramar demanded his wife to give him the money to repay one of his debts. 

This irked Rajamal who scolded him for his way of life. Police said that she had even fought with him over not having even `500 to celebrate Pongal. Around 1 am, Ramar slit her throat while she was asleep. He later surrendered at the Elumalai police station.

