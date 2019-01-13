Plea to direct govt to frame guidelines for GIM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a directive to the Tamil Nadu government to frame guidelines before holding the two-day Global Investors Meet (GIM), scheduled to commence on January 23.

A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam, before which the petition from Cascade Energy Private Limited in Singapore came up for hearing on Friday, adjourned it to January 18. According to Karthikeyan Sekar, the petitioner company had attended the GIM held in 2015.

By virtue of a strategic investment agreement dated July 27, the firm had invested `33 crore in Zynergy Solar Projects and Services P Ltd. It had purchased 51 per cent equity shares of the firm. But, it never received any returns from the investment. It found that the money invested was not utilised for the purpose for which it was invested. The funds were misused and transferred with mala fide intention to various shell companies for personal gains and thereby cheated the petitioner, he said.

The implementation was harder and impossible for the State, as it could not identify the participants whether they were blacklisted or suffering from any other problem. So, it becomes necessary to frame the guidelines to safeguard the interest and future interest of investors, Sekar said.