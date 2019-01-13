Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu farmer's son gets a new heart under CM's health insurance scheme

The transplant was done completely free of cost with the aid of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Published: 13th January 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

heart, doctor, medicine, cardio,

For representational purposes

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A 26-year-old man, whose heart was functioning just 15 per cent, got a new lease of life after a heart transplant at a city hospital under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

The man, the son of a poor farmer hailing from Nambiyur in Erode district, was admitted to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) here a week ago After studying his health condition, cardiologists Prashant Vaijyanath and Sureshkumar decided that heart transplant would be the only permanent solution.

The surgery was performed with a heart donated from a brain dead person last week.

The transplant was done completely free of cost with the aid of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

The entire process right from harvesting the heart from the brain dead person, transporting the organ safe and fast so as to reach the hospital and the transplant surgery had to be completed within a short span of time, KMCH Chairman Nalla G Palanisamy said.

"Time is critical and of paramount importance," he said and appreciated the entire team's performance.

Heart transplant normally costs Rs 14 lakh and additional Rs 1-2 lakh for post-surgery medication, hospital sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu farmer Tamil Nadu health insurance scheme Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp