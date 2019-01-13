World Tamil Conference to be held in USA this July

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 10th World Tamil Conference (WTC) will be held in Chicago over four days from July 4-7, five years after the last conference in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. The International Association of Tamil Research, which has organised the conference for 53 years, will be holding the WTC in the USA for the first time. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will inaugurate the conference this year.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai on Saturday, one of the global organisers of the conference, Galdwell Velnami said, “New historicist, scientific, comparative study of the antiquity of the Tamils, Tamil language, literature, culture and civilisation would be among the themes of the meet.”

He said over 6,000 delegates, including research scholars, were expected to attend the conference.

The Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America will host a convention on Keezhadi, alongside the conference, dedicated to late Tamil scholar Rev GU Pope marking the 200th anniversary of his birth.

OF the nine WTCs already taken place, three were held in Tamil Nadu in the years 1968, 1981 and 1995 during the regimes of late Chief Ministers CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

During the 10th WTC, Tamil scholars and delegates from various countries including United States, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Japan would take part.

Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Minister K Pandiarajan who spoke on the occasion, assured all possible assistance from the State government and suggested that the conference could include another theme - ‘inter-religious dialogue’ as it would be appropriate for Chicago where more than 125 years, Swami Vivekananda raised his voice. The minister also suggested that the conference of World Tamil Sangam of Tamil Nadu could be embedded with the WTC.Galdwell Velnambi said the organisers of WTC have also invited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister of Canada for the event.