By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 73-year-old man was found dead at a water body near Madipakkam on Sunday morning. The police suspected it to be a case of suicide.

Police said Roa Unni (73), a resident of Ayyappa Nagar near Madipakkam, had a fight with his wife on Saturday and left home.

“On Sunday, the police found his body on the lake. There was a slit mark on his right hand and so, it looked like a suicide,” said a police officer. A probe is on.