AIADMK not averse to Lok Sabha poll deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Monday indicated that it was not averse to forging an electoral alliance with the BJP for the coming Lok Sabha polls, saying that "anything can happen."

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who holds the top party post of 'coordinator' in the AIADMK, told reporters "at the time of election, anything can happen." His response, seen as a clear indication that AIADMK was not averse to striking an electoral deal with the saffron party, came when he was asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remark that BJP cherished its old allies and was open for alliances.

Panneerselvam, recalling that political alignments had witnessed sharp turns in the past, said that the BJP had aligned with AIADMK first and later switched to the DMK camp. Again the saffron party had struck a deal with the AIADMK years ago, he said.

The AIADMK top leader's remark comes days after his party stoutly opposed key legislations piloted by the BJP led Centre in the Parliament like the triple talaq and 10 per cent reservation for economically backward upper castes.

The AIADMK will form an "appropriate alliance, mega alliance and one that is liked by the people will be announced," he told reporters later at Madurai.

"Whenever an election is announced, be it Parliamentary or local body polls, the AIADMK is fully geared up to fight and win," he said.

BJP State unit chief Tamilisai Soundarajan meanwhile told reporters in Chennai that her party is open to strike an alliance with any party, except those in the DMK-Congress combine. She said the BJP would have a tie up with parties that "repose faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and subscribe to development agenda and good governance.