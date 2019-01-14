Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK not averse to Lok Sabha poll deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundarajan said that the party is open to any alliance in the state except with those in the 'Congress-DMK' camp.

Published: 14th January 2019 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

OPS, EPS, Paneerselvam, Edapaddi Palanisamy

Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam with Cm E Palanisamy

By PTI

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Monday indicated that it was not averse to forging an electoral alliance with the BJP for the coming Lok Sabha polls, saying that "anything can happen."

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who holds the top party post of 'coordinator' in the AIADMK, told reporters "at the time of election, anything can happen." His response, seen as a clear indication that AIADMK was not averse to striking an electoral deal with the saffron party, came when he was asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remark that BJP cherished its old allies and was open for alliances.

Panneerselvam, recalling that political alignments had witnessed sharp turns in the past, said that the BJP had aligned with AIADMK first and later switched to the DMK camp. Again the saffron party had struck a deal with the AIADMK years ago, he said.

The AIADMK top leader's remark comes days after his party stoutly opposed key legislations piloted by the BJP led Centre in the Parliament like the triple talaq and 10 per cent reservation for economically backward upper castes.

The AIADMK will form an "appropriate alliance, mega alliance and one that is liked by the people will be announced," he told reporters later at Madurai.

"Whenever an election is announced, be it Parliamentary or local body polls, the AIADMK is fully geared up to fight and win," he said.

BJP State unit chief Tamilisai Soundarajan meanwhile told reporters in Chennai that her party is open to strike an alliance with any party, except those in the DMK-Congress combine. She said the BJP would have a tie up with parties that "repose faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and subscribe to development agenda and good governance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
O Panneerselvam AIADMK BJP Tamil Nadu Tamilisai Soundarajan Tamil Nadu politics BJP AIADMK alliance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp