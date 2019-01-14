Home States Tamil Nadu

Kodanad case: AIADMK sees DMK hand in video release as Stalin seeks special probe

Speaking in Villupuram, Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam claimed that newsmagazine Tehelka, where Samuel worked in the past, was known for ‘sensational content without any proof’.

Published: 14th January 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

TN Environment Minister KC Karuppannan told media that the opposition DMK was behind the Kodanad allegations (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leaders on Sunday lashed out at the opposition DMK and the Delhi-based journalist Mathew Samuel over the allegations levelled in Samuel’s documentary regarding the Kodanad murder case. 

“The accused in the Kodanad case are being tried by the court... the documentary lacks any proof. It is an attempt to defame the ruling AIADMK government,” he alleged, accusing DMK president MK Stalin of having a hand in its production. 

He charged the DMK with being behind the allegations against the AIADMK. “I ask him: can we launch a probe into the murders of Anna Nagar Ramesh and Sadiq Basha (who was involved in the 2G spectrum scam)?” the furious minister asked. 

Environment Minister K C Karuppannan, too, speaking in Erode told media that the opposition DMK was behind the allegations, although he did not name the party outright. Settur MLA S Semmalai, at the Omlur, was less restrained. “It is a political plot. With the opposition DMK’s support, the journalist has released the documentary. We will take the issue to court,” he said, alleging that the DMK was spreading false information about the government in order to topple it. 

Meanwhile, Stalin, demanded a special investigation, supervised by the high court, into the murder case. Speaking to the media, he said the DMK had sought an appointment with the Governor and with the President to apprise them of the issue. He added that the DMK would take the issue to the courts if a proper team was not constituted to probe the allegations. 

(With inputs from Villupuram, Erode & Salem)

