Four years on, road accident victim gets Rs 41 lakh compensation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over four years after a city resident was injured grievously by a motorist near Avadi, the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal has directed an insurance firm to pay him a compensation of Rs 41.78 lakh.

Around 9 pm on December 8, 2014, G Ravi, a resident of Avadi, was riding a motorcycle on the Chennai-Thiruvallur Highway. While travelling near the Thirumullaivayal police station junction, another motorbike driven by one Srinivasan allegedly in a rash and negligent manner dashed against Ravi’s motorbike.

In the petition, Ravi submitted that he fell down and sustained grievous injuries. He underwent several surgeries and suffered 75 per cent disability. He said he was not even able to sit or stand or walk and not able to continue his work as a packaging contractor anymore.

Being the sole breadwinner of his family, he sought a total of 60 lakh as compensation from the United India Insurance Company, with which Srinivasan had taken insurance. The counsel of the insurance firm denied the arguments of Ravi and said that the amount claimed by him as compensation was exorbitant.

However, the tribunal headed by P Revathy, considering the disability certificate and the other documentary evidence, concluded that the rash and negligent driving of Srinivasan led to the accident. Hence, the tribunal awarded a total of Rs 41,78,700 to Ravi.