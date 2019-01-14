Inter-school competitions infuse spirit of sports in tribal students in Vellore

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Usually the opportunities for the tribal children are much more less when compared to their peers from other communities, be it education or employment. The geographical locations of their whereabouts often deprive them of the chance for stepping into schools. But when they get the right opportunity, they grab it with both hands. This is what a recent sports and cultural competition held for students of Forest schools in Tirupattur Division showed.

The inter-school competitions held recently in Tirupattur have infused the spirit of sports among the tribal children studying in schools run by Tamil Nadu Forest department.

As many as seven schools, from Higher Secondary level to Elementary with a strength of 1500, are being run by the Forest department’s Tirupattur Division for the children of tribes.

The inter-school competitions were held on January 9 and 10. Kabbadi, coco, volleyball, javelin and running race are part of 15 events held for bringing out the innate talents of children hailing from one of the most marginalized communities.

“Our aim is to bring out the talents of the tribal students and instill self-confidence. The competitions served the purpose,” KR Cholarajan, Forest Range Officer, Tirupattur, told Express.

As many as 310 students from Class I to Class XII tested their physical stamina and athletic powers in the competitions which were inaugurated by District Forest Officer (DFO) R Murugan.

The second day of the two-day programme was marked by cultural performance of the budding artists.

Forms of Tamil folk art, Oyilattam, Mayilattm and Thappattam among others, were performed by the students to the applause of the audience in the premises of the Pudurnadu Higher Secondary School.

Cholarajan informed that the academic performance of the tribal students in the public examinations is also encouraging as the pass percentage is above 90 in a few schools.

“Several steps are being initiated to improve the academic performance of the tribal students studying in the Forest schools, we find they are paying the dividends in public examinations,” he said.

It is the first time in about three decades to conduct an inter-school competition for the children of Forest schools in Tirupattur Division.