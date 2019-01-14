Home States Tamil Nadu

Southern Railway displays coach models, key features at trade fair in Chennai

Crowds thronging Island Grounds in city to witness the 45th tourist and industrial trade fair | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway is showcasing various models of coaches and services at the 45th tourist and industrial trade fair on the Island Grounds. According to a release, to showcase the universal appeal of the Railways through conventional publicity to promote public awareness, the Southern Railway has opened a stall at the fair organised by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation inaugurated on January 9. 

The SR has displayed the working and static train models in the railway pavilion. In addition, static models of various heritage train coach types including wagon models as well as static and working models of steam and electric locomotives are the main attractions.

Besides, various railway-related information on the display panels, the working of bio-toilet is explained to visitors using a real bio-toilet model.

Since this year’s theme is ‘tourism and digital transformation,’ the passenger reservation system (PRS) of the Southern Railway has put up a large digital display screen explaining the various features of the newly introduced mobile apps - The Rail Partner and UTS on mobile. 

Besides providing information on both these apps, the Southern Railway would also be providing free wi-fi shortly at the stall to download these very useful applications. The visitors to the stall will be guided by the railway staff to download these applications on their smartphones.

Southern Railway general manager R K Kulshrestha, who visited the railway stall, appreciated the efforts of various workshops and departments involved in the railway pavilion, announced cash awards for the staff of carriage and wagon workshop, Perambur and Golden Rock Workshop, Tiruchy for developing the models.

For developing rail partner mobile application, the passenger marketing wing of the Commercial Department and Basin Bridge mechanical wing of the Chennai Division for the bio-toilet model also got cash rewards, said the statement.

