Three arrested for attacking, robbing special sub-inspector in Chennai

Uma Shankar, a Special Sub-Inspector attached to the Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing was travelling in a car with his friend.

Published: 14th January 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two months after a cop was allegedly waylaid and robbed of his mobile phone, three men were arrested. Uma Shankar, a Special Sub-Inspector attached to the Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing was travelling in a car with his friend.

“On November 6, when they were on the Mount-Poonamallee Highway near Ramapuram, another car rear-ended their vehicle. Uma Shankar, who was in plainclothes, picked a quarrel with three men in the car and in the melee, the trio attacked him, after he apparently told them that he was a cop and attempted to shoot a video on his phone,” said a police officer.

The trio then fled with his phone. Based on Shankar’s complaint, the Royala Nagar police had registered a case.

On Saturday, using the mobile IMEI number, the police nabbed the trio identified as Kamalakannan (30), an employee at a car service centre, and Shankar (36) and Raj Kannan (45) who were working in a travel agency. 

