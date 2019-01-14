Home States Tamil Nadu

Two held from Delhi in Kodanad murder case

On Saturday, former Tehelka journalist Mathew Samuel and five more people were booked for releasing the documentary on the series of deaths in the Kodanad estate after the demise of J Jayalalithaa.

Published: 14th January 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 04:46 AM

Police security in front of Kodanad estate of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa following the murder of a security guard. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special team from Chennai police on Sunday arrested two men who purportedly featured in a recent documentary on Kodanad murder case. The team, from the cyber-crime division, arrested KV Sayan and Manoj from Delhi, according to the police sources. On Saturday, former Tehelka journalist Mathew Samuel and five more people were booked for releasing the documentary on the series of deaths in the Kodanad estate after the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. 

The duo arrested on Sunday are accused of murdering Kodanad estate security guard Om Bahadur and burgling four watches and a crystal paper weight. In the 16-minutes documentary, Mathew Samuel talks about the mysterious deaths of security guards, driver and the man in-charge of CCTV cameras. He also interviews one of the accused in the burglary case, KV Sayan from Kerala. In the interview Sayan alleges the involvement of several politicians from the ruling party.

Based on the complaint from the IT wing of the AIADMK, the cybercrime booked Mathew Samuel and five more persons in connection with the video. The case has been booked under the IPC Sections 153 (A) (causing enmity among two groups), 505 (1) (a) (b) (causing fear or alarm among the public). Further investigations are on.

TAGS
Kodanad murder case Chennai police Mathew Samuel J Jayalalithaa Kodanad estate security guard murder

