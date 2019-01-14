Voters are interested only in progress, not in dynasty: PM Modi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the opposition parties as a confused lot, referring to the political alliances being cobbled together to defeat the ruling BJP. In a video interaction with the booth-level members in the districts in Tamil Nadu on Sunday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, he charged that the opposition wanted to build up their own empire while the BJP wanted to empower the people.

The BJP has been sticking to the development agenda since the day it took over. “If this is possible in four years after we had inherited a mess, think what we can do in the next five years,” he remarked.

Modi’s comments came a day after the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party announced their alliance for the coming Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh in a bid to counter the saffron party.

“Unlike other parties, we are not in politics for divide and rule or for building vote banks. We are here to serve the country in every possible way. On the one hand, we have our development agenda and on the other, there are opportunistic alliances and dynastic parties. This election is an opportunity for us to take the agenda of development to new heights. We have our development agenda and the vision of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. On the other hand, there are opportunistic alliance and dynasty parties,” he said.

BJP workers in Perambalur, Sivaganga, Theni, Virudhunagar and Mayiladuthurai attended the video interaction where he said the BJP’s success has “naturally angered so many people. But they should not underestimate the people of India. Our friends in the opposition are anyway a confused lot. They leave no opportunity to say Modi is bad and the government is not working”.

Responding to a question on the MSME sector, the Prime Minister hailed the role of small industries in the nation’s growth and said that the government had so far provided Rs 15-crore Mudra loans.