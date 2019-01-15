Home States Tamil Nadu

Duty inspector, forest rangers lock horns in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: The Kulasekharam police have filed a case against 14 forest rangers, including the assistant conservator of forests (ACF), for allegedly manhandling Naxal special duty wing inspector Samson, when he tried to enter the tribal village with his team on Sunday night. 

The forest officials too booked an offence case against inspector Samson.

According to senior police officials, inspector Samson (48) attempted to enter the forest range in his vehicle carrying materials to celebrate Pongal festival in a tribal village, on Sunday. However, the forest rangers seized his vehicle, imposed a penalty and allegedly manhandled the inspector. A case was filed at the Kulasekharam Police Station around midnight on Sunday, against 14 forest rangers, including an ACF, were booked under IPC sections 147, 342, 294(b), 323, 353, 427, and 506(2). 

Speaking to Express, inspector Samson alleged that when the team of forest rangers stopped his people from entering the forest to celebrate Pongal on Saturday, around 8 pm, the rangers inspected the vehicle and messed up everything.

On Sunday, Samson and his team were instructed to pay a penalty of `1,000 for each of them and the vehicle. Samson claimed that he tried to start his vehicle and move after paying the fine, but he was stopped again. He charged that he was forced out of his vehicle and after everyone left, was manhandled. He filed a case with Kulasekharam police against the 14 forest rangers and took first aid at government Kulasekharam hospital. 

District Forest senior officials claimed that inspector Samson has been regularly entering the forest range without permission. On Sunday, legal measures were taken, including issuing a penalty and seizing the vehicle “After a vehicle is seized, the vehicle owner is not allowed to drive it. However, Samson took keys without permission and attempted to drive the vehicle. Therefore, he was stopped and the Kulasekharam police officials were called to take away the vehicle.  The rangers did not manhandle him. We have booked an offence case against Samson at the Kulasekharam forest range on Sunday night for illegally taking his vehicle from us,” said the officials.

