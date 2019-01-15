For love of Jallikattu, this Tamil Nadu truck driver takes care of 17 bulls like own children

By Online Desk

As we all get busy with our mundane day-to-day lives, this Tamil Nadu lorry driver reminds us that there's nothing greater than love, especially the one meant for animals.

It isn't an easy task to take care of 17 bulls. It requires lot of hard work, patience, money and above all, passion and love. Veerapandi's story is not the usual story you will come across on the internet.

A lorry driver by profession, Veerapandi lives in Madurai's Sikkandar Savadi. For him, Jallikattu is a sport that he worships. He nurtures 17 bulls and has also trained them for Jallikaatu, the traditional sport of the state. He has given the animals lovely names such as Kutty, Maanu, Paandi, Sevalai and Komban.

Veerapandi bought the bulls during the time when Jallikattu was hotly debated. The sport was also banned by the court later.

Speaking to News 7, Veerapandi said he spends a major part of his income on the bulls. He is also hopeful that his bulls will win big this time in Jallikattu.

People in his village are amazed seeing his love for the bulls. A veterinary doctor from the area now gives free treatment to the bulls.

Veerapandi barely goes home as he could always be seen with the bulls he is proud of. He says he will be relieved of all the pain he is undergoing now if his bulls win at the Jallikattu tournament.