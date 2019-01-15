Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu schools told to send photos of biometric attendance system

In a letter sent by the department, headmasters of all schools have been asked to send the photographs to the Zonal Education Officer.

classroom, school, teachers

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has directed all high and higher secondary government schools in the State to send photographs of Aadhar-Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) after its installation. 

The government, through an order issued earlier this month, said that all high and higher secondary government schools must install the device by January 12. 

The order said the government had shipped 15,452 biometric devices to be fixed in 7,726 schools and almost another thousand to be installed at the various educational offices in all districts.

After authenticating the installations, the Zonal Education Officer should collate all images and send a report to the Chief Education Officer, the letter said. The Chief Education Officers across the State, with the help of technical resource persons, conducted a training workshop on the device’s installation on January 10 and 11.

The government has instructed all schools to start uploading Aadhar and biometric data into the device so that it can be put to use at the earliest. The State has also asked the schools to upload data on infrastructure, assets, students, teachers and enrolment into the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) software.

This central data repository was launched to monitor the performance of education programmes offered by the State and distribute funds appropriately. 

The system aims to prevent schools’ malpractice of boosting the enrolment figures to get more funds and resources.

The EMIS will further hold information about over 70 lakh students, who will be given smart cards which will have all student details including their name, name of the school, address as well as the blood group, to ensure quick action during emergencies.

