Piyush Goyal prepares for partner hunt in Tamil Nadu; Panneerselvam talks of mega alliance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With just around two months left for the notification of the Lok Sabha elections, talks on forging an alliance between the ruling parties in Tamil Nadu and Delhi is likely to gain momentum within a few days with AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister promising to form a mega alliance while Union Minister Piyush Goyal is arriving here on January 18 to initiate talks with like-minded parties for seat-sharing.

Confirming the visit of Goyal, who has been appointed as an election in-charge for Tamil Nadu a few days ago, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan declined to divulge the names of leaders he would be meeting. “Goyal is here to oversee the preliminary works going on for the Lok Sabha elections. He will be meeting the party’s senior leaders here. Other details will be known in a couple of days,” she added.

Though informal talks have been going on between the AIADMK and the BJP on alliance, the leaders of both parties are keeping the cards close to their chests. On Monday, answering queries of reporters at Chennai and Madurai airports, Panneerselvam said, “Once the elections are notified, we will form a mega alliance as desired by the people.”

Goyal’s meeting with leaders of certain political parties is happening in the backdrop of an open invitation extended to ‘old allies’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed his willingness to follow in the footsteps of the late Prime Minister, AB Vajpayee, on forming a coalition government at the Centre.

Asked about the speculations that the AIADMK and the BJP would share 50:50 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and that the PMK and the DMDK would be part of the alliance, Panneerselvam said, “All these are speculations. It is not correct.”

On the PM’s visit to Madurai on January 27, Panneerselvam said, “We are yet to get any official confirmation.”

Regarding the invitation extended to old allies of the BJP by the PM, Panneerselvam said, “For every election, the alliance changes. In the past, the BJP was in alliance with the AIADMK. Later, they aligned with the DMK. Then again, the BJP joined hands with us. So, during the elections time, anything can happen.”

On Stalin’s decision to meet Governor regarding the Kodanad estate case, Panneerselvam said, “In general, opposition parties, during the election time, have been making negative criticism and spreading falsehood against the government. But the people of Tamil Nadu have not heeded his words so far.”