Kodanad murder case: Chennai court refuses to remand accused duo

Published: 15th January 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: High drama prevailed in the Egmore magistrate court complex on Monday as the police locked up the court premises soon after the two persons, arrested by the city police in New Delhi on Sunday, were taken inside the premises at around 5 pm. Journalists were refused entry to cover the court proceedings.  

At 9.50pm, the police escorted out VK Sayan and Valayar Manoj suspects in the Kodanad murder and robbery case. It is said that the court refused to remand both persons, citing lack of prima facie evidence for the charges levelled against them. However, at 11.30pm, police took the duo to the residence of magistrate A Saridha, reportedly armed with responses to the queries she had raised.

Sayan and Manoj were arrested by a special team of Chennai police in New Delhi on Sunday on charges of causing enmity among two groups and causing fear or alarm among the public for statements they made in the recent documentary released by former Tehelka journalist Mathew Samuel. The documentary made allegations connecting certain senior officials in the state government to the killing of a security guard in the Kodanad estate and four others related to the case.

The accused had been produced before magistrate Saridha at the Egmore court complex on Monday evening to remand them in judicial custody. 

Heavy police bandobust was provided at the court premises and a group of about 50 police personnel guarded the closed gate of the premises. Reporters and visitors were not allowed inside the premises. 
Nearly five hours later, the police team took both accused out of the court premises in a van. 

Sources said the judge had refused to remand the accused in judicial custody. The judge reportedly asked what evidence was available to show that their statements had caused public unrest. Police officers were not available for comments and did not respond to phone calls.

Meanwhile, activist ‘Traffic’ Ramasamy said he had moved a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI enquiry into the death of the security guard at the Kodanad estate.

Booked for causing fear among public

