Home States Tamil Nadu

Love for greenery attracts people to garden show in Chennai

A unique feature this year is that there is no trace of plastic being used in the show, in keeping with the State government’s initiative to banish plastics from daily life.

Published: 15th January 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors having a look at plants and garden equipment displayed at a show organised in DakshinaChitra at Muttukadu near the city | DIA REKHI

By Dia Rekhi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: DakshinaChitra, an exciting cross-cultural museum at Muttukadu 25 km from here,  has gone green in more ways than one. The heritage museum along with Friends of DakshinaChitra (FOD) has organised a garden show which boasts of a rich variety of flowering plants, foliage plants, cactii, succulents, bonsai, addeniums, orchids and terrarium apart from garden equipment, seeds, fertilisers and miniature gardens from Chennai’s very best.

A unique feature this year is that there is no trace of plastic being used in the show, in keeping with the State government’s initiative to banish plastics from daily life.

“We used to have some people who would display the plants in plastic pots but we insisted this time that they had to display the plants in terracotta pots,” said Sharath Nambiar, deputy director of DakshinaChitra. 

The garden show, which was started three years ago, has seen a surge in interest with each passing year. Nambiar attributes this to people wanting to have their own gardens - a little bit of green in a concrete jungle.

“I live in an apartment and there is not much green around,” said K Lavanya, who lives in North Chennai. “I grew up in a village and wanted my children to be around greenery but since we live in an industrial area, there aren’t many trees around. I recently started going through tutorials on the internet about how I could make our house greener. Visiting this show is a way out for me to expand my knowledge of gardening. I’ve brought my children along to inculcate in them a love for nature so they start to enjoy gardening as well.”

The show, which started on January 13, will go on till Tuesday. One of the other highlights are the workshops being conducted.  On Tuesday, there is a workshop on terrace gardens by Hariesh Krishnamoorthy between12 and 1 pm and one on Bonsai basics by Suseela Vergis between 2:30 to 3:30 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DakshinaChitra Garden show

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp