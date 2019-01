By PTI

MAYILADUTHARAI: A woman inspector had a brush with death near here Tuesday when two members of a liquor-smuggling gang allegedly tried to run their car over her for trying to stop them, police said.

The two were caught as their car hit another and stopped after failing to kill the inspector Nagalakshmi, the police said.

A total of 108 liquor bottles was seized from the vehicle and its occupants were arrested, they said.

The accused, a part of a local gang, were being interrogated, they added.