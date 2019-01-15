Home States Tamil Nadu

Pongal celebrated in Tamil Nadu with traditional fervour

The mud pot or stainless steel in which the dish is cooked is decorated by tying up ginger, turmeric, sugarcane piece and banana at the neck.

Published: 15th January 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Pongal

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu celebrated Pongal, a major harvest festival, on Tuesday with traditional fervour.

Across the state, people got up early, put on new clothes and offered special prayers at temples.

At homes at the auspicious time, children beating a small drum shouted "Pongolo Pongal, Pongolo Pongal" when the milk started boiling over the pot as a part of preparing "Chakarai Pongal", the special dish of the festival.

In some homes, conches are blown prior to the formal offering.

When the milk boils over, other ingredients -- rice, jaggery, Bengal gram -- are added to the milk and finally ghee, fried cashews, almonds and cardamom, are also added.

The mud pot or stainless steel in which the dish is cooked is decorated by tying up ginger, turmeric, sugarcane piece and banana at the neck.

The Pongal dish is offered to the sun god as thanksgiving and eaten as "prasad". People exchanged greetings and Chakarai Pongal with their neighbours.

The Pongal festivities take place over four days, the first day being "Bhogi", which was on Monday, when people burn their old clothes, mats and other items. Homes are painted afresh.

The second day is the main festival celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month, "Thai".

The third day is "Mattu Pongal", when bulls and cows are bathed and their horns painted and worshipped as they play an important role in farms.

Women feedbirds with coloured rice and pray for the welfare of their brothers.

In some parts of the state, "jallikattu" - a bull-taming sport - is held.

The fourth day is "Kannum Pongal" - the day to go out and meet relatives and friends.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pongal Pongal celebration Tamil Nadu Pongal festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp