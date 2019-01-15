Thachchankuruchi hosts Pudukkottai’s first jallikattu

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Pudukkottai, known for conducting the maximum number of jallikattu events in the State, opened its account this year when Thachchankuruchi hosted the event on Monday. Around 450 bulls and 350 players participated in the event. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar inaugurated the event in the presence of District Collector S Ganesh.

Thousands with families and friends thronged the venue early in the morning to catch a vantage spot in the galleries. Lorries and pickup trucks brought in the bulls to the spot. The event continued until its conclusion at 3.00 pm.

The event was slated to be held on January 1 but was postponed without announcing a future date. This had reduced participation numbers, as many had started training for future events and some found it difficult to get ready on the short notice.

K Kumar from Thirumalaisamudiram was planning to participate in the Viralimalai Jallikattu event later this week. Also, some regular participants had chosen to take to later events as they were financially challenged after the cyclone Gaja and were still recovering said organiser of Ponnampatti, Ootakulam Jallikattu, Kumar whose event will be held in the Tamil month of Chittirai (April-May).

But the Sunday event at Thachchankuruchi still gathered a lot of attention and audience being the first event in the district. Pudukkottai SP S Selvaraj, Collector Ganesh and many other officials also attended the event. Thirteen were injured being butted and trampled by the bulls during the event. They were taken to the Gandharvakkottai Government Hospital for treatment.

Time to tame bulls in Madurai

The stage is set, the arrangements have been made... as only a few hours are left for the bulls to be let loose from the Vaadivaasal (the release point of bulls) for the Jallikattu events at Avaniyapuram, Alanganallur and Palamedu in the district.

Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the jallikattu events at the three venues.

Madurai Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) would lead the Jallikattu in Palamedu and Alanganallur. Meanwhile, two members from Animal Welfare Board would be witnessing the event, and the whole event would be videographed by the district administration.

Also, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the animal rights organisation, which was opposing the sport, had sent teams to monitor the traditional sport.