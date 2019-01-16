Newly married woman 'ends life' as husband refused to let her visit parents for Pongal

By Online Desk

An 18-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu's Rasipuram allegedly committed suicide as her husband didn't allow her to visit her parents for Pongal.

Parameshwari had tied the knot with 24-year-old Sabarishwaran four months ago. The couple had reportedly not been on good terms and got into an argument recently. When Parameshwari expressed her wish to visit her parents for Pongal, her husband refused to let her go. Subsequently, the depressed Parameshwari allegedly decided to end her life by consuming poison.

The woman's father has lodged a complaint with the police who are investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the woman's family alleged that Sabarishwaran had killed Parameshwari over a dispute. According to a Dinamalar report, the groom's family demanded dowry from Parameshwari. "My daughter is not a coward to commit suicide. They have killed her over the dispute," Parameshwari's mother was quoted as saying.

Parameshwari's relatives also held a protest by blocking roads in Rasipuram demanding that the police arrest Sabarishwaran immediately.